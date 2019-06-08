London-born Suzelle Poole, 78, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, has performed all over the world, but she's still trying to improve her technique. She made her professional debut when she was ten, and continued dancing for 68 years, so far.







"My chin can always be higher and my toes more pointed," she insists. She still practices six days a week, while teaching up-and-coming ballerinas. She also performs at nursing homes for people who are older than herself and unable to go out. She believes everyone would benefit from being taught ballet, adding, "I'm always practicing and striving to improve."