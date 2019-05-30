A man named Brian Hall was at a Chick-fil-A near Chattanooga, Tennessee, recently. While he was waiting in the drive-thru lane, he realized he had a flat tire. When restaurant employees saw his predicament, two of them hurried outside to his car.





Hall was amazed when they brought a hydraulic jack with them. They put on his spare tire for him and took a photo for Facebook. Oh, they also brought his food while he waited, but it got cold while they were changing his tire, so they replaced it with fresh food and tossed in two free cookies. Will he dine there again? You bet.