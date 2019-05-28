Frank Baez, 29, moved to New York City from the Dominican Republic when he was 15. He barely spoke any English, but managed to find a job as a janitor at NYU's nursing school to support his family. The janitor job got him interested in medicine. So he applied for another job, as a patient transporter, wheeling people around for tests.. And the patients loved him.





He eventually left that job to get a Bachelor's degree at Hunter College. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college. But he knew he wanted to work in healthcare, so he applied to NYU, the same school where he worked as a janitor. This month he got his nursing degree.