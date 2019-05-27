Gregory Beck was on his way to his St. Louis, Missouri, home recently when tornado sirens sounded. Beck lost both legs and is legally blind, so it would take him 15 minutes to get home from the supermarket if he stopped 10 times to rest. "Everyone kept telling me the storm was coming and you need to hurry up and get home," he said.





While other motorists honked and yelled at Beck as he tried to cross the street, 16-year-old Seth Phillips and his mother stopped their car so Seth could get out and push Beck the rest of the way home. "Just the greatest people," said Beck afterward, "and very concerned about other people, which America needs to start doing more of."