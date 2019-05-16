Allison Hunt teaches at a high school in Louisville, Kentucky. Recently they had a fire drill, but it wasn't exactly a normal drill. One of the firefighters who showed up with Tom Cecil, a captain with the department and Allison's boyfriend.





He had switched shifts with another fireman so he could be there for the drill. Once all the students were outside the school and safe, he walked up to her, got down on one knee, and proposed. He caught her totally off guard, and Allison's students went nuts when she said yes.