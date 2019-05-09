Emerson is a good dog, but sadly he's deaf, so he seemed unable to find a "forever home." Now he has a wonderful life, thanks to his new owner, Nick Abbot, who is also deaf. They pair have bonded since Nick, who is from Maine, adopted Emerson as a 12-week-old puppy and taught him some sign language.



WABI/NEWS

Nick learned about Emerson through a Facebook post about him. He went to see the pup, and says "He came right to me at the door and sat right away at my feet and stayed there. So you can tell he kind of picked me. I knew we'd get along and understand each other pretty good." Even though they can't hear each other, they are able to communicate. If Nick signs the letter S, Nick sits down. If he sweeps one hand sideways, Nick lies down. Over the years, who know how many signs he'll learn?