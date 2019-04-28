On April 12, this blog featured a crumb about 20-year-old Sam Rodriguez, the oldest of her brothers and sisters who range from 5 to 17. Ever since their parents died within the past five years, Sam has been both mom and dad, making sure her siblings get to school each day and are well dressed and fed. She never had a car until local police heard of her heroism and bought one for her. Their gift went viral, and now more support is flowing to the family.





Thousand have readers have donated to a GoFundMe campaign for the family. In just one week, the page raised over $29,000. "I'm at a loss for words," says Sam, but the kids and I will be forever grateful to all of you. This help has changed my life and taken so much off my back. It amazes me how many good-hearted people are out there."