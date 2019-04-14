Krystal Preston, a single mom from Fernley, Nevada, was in tears after her 13-year-old son William gave her a gift she needed but never expected. It was a car. William said the idea came to him when he was scrolling through Facebook and found someone in his area selling a car. He reached out and offered to trade his Xbox and some yard work for the vehicle. At first the owner said no, but after hearing William's story, she agreed.



ABC News

"And here I thought it was a joke," Krystal wrote. "Then I was handed the keys and paperwork on the car and I'm freaking out from shock." Williams bought his mom a 1999 Chevrolet Metro. He's the youngest of three children, but knew his mom needed a car. Krystal adds, "He may have his days, but OMG, what 13-year-old kid do you know that buys his mom a car? William, you have such a big heart and I love you."