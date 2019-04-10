When John White of Corona, California, recently bought a bicycle for his daughter, he remembered how many kids he'd taught over the years who never had a bike because their parents couldn't afford one. Six months later, the 54-year-old middle school teacher started a project during leadership class to strengthen the bond between impoverished students and teachers through bike donations.





Bicycles for Children began in 2012 with a goal of donating bikes to 32 elementary school students. Since then, it has donated over 4,700 bikes and helmets to students across 100 elementary schools in five California school districts, through fundraising, community events, private and business donations.