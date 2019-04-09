Alpha Company 1/121 is based out of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Recently they were deployed to fight in Afghanistan, and during the first month of their deployment, they met a local dog whom they named Bear. Bear is not allowed on base, so the soldiers take turns bringing him food, and belly rubs.



The troops say it is impossible to leave him behind when they return home in about seven months, since he's become an "instant member of the family." In order to move to the states, Bear will need quarantine and vaccinations. The total cost of moving him will be about $4,000. The soldiers had already raised about $1,000, and when a local media outlet told their story, the community stepped up in a big way. The troops now have $10,000.





