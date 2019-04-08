Harvey Terrill, 92, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a mechanic, and after the war he walked the streets with a mail bag as a postal delivery man. But he retired, and for more than 25 years he's been volunteering at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He lives two blocks form the hospital and walks back and forth four days a week. After delivering mail carrying a 35 pound sack, the short walk is easy for him.



KABB

He's stationed at the front desk of the surgical waiting area. He's a liason between doctors and patient families. He lets families know exactly what's happening. Co-workers say family members feel stressed when Terrill is not volunteering. He hands our cookies to family members and holds devotionals to lift their spirits. Asked how long he will continue volunteering, Terrill says it's not his decision. "I come over here and the room fills up with people, and I know I'm doing what I'm supposed to do," he says with tears in his eyes.