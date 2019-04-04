Joshua Caraway, 19, is a freshman at the University of West Georgia, and went with friends to Miami Beach for spring break this year. But what he did during break was so unusual that the photos have gone viral. Can you guess how he partied? Here's a hint.





Joshua walked along the sandy beach with a trash bag. He wore gloves, and picked up garbage other students had left behind. A policeman saw him, and walked up to say "thank you." Then a local news stationed posted photos on Facebook, and they blew up online. Joshua tried to get his friends to help him, but they thought he was nuts. He did it anyway, because he loves animals and the environment, and he wanted to leave the beach looking better than when he got there.