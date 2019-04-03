A woman from Hays, Kansas, has donated 204 pairs of shoes to Nebraska flood victims after buying all the remaining shows at a local Payless store that was closing. The shoes were part of a flood relief shipment taken to farmers in Nebraska by Fort Hays State College's agricultural sorority, Sigma Alpha.



Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY



Addy Tritt, a Fort Hays State graduate, said she wanted to help others because so many people have helped her in the past. When the price at the Hays Payless dropped to $1 per pair, she negotiated with the business to buy all remaining inventory for $100. They included 162 pairs of baby shores, two pairs of men's shoes, and the rest were women's shoes. The retail price for the shoes would have been more than $6,000.