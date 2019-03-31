Meet Britain's youngest teachers, the babies who are visiting primary school students in order to help them learn about empathy. The three babies are all children of teachers at Ardgowan Primary School in Greenock, Scotland, who are on maternity leave. Once every two weeks, the babies are brought to school to meet the students.

SWNS

The tots range from 3 to 10 months old, and teach the students by allowing them to see how babies grow and develop, while learning about empathy, understanding and responsibility. Curious primary pupils are encouraged to ask questions about what the babies like to do, and how to manage them.