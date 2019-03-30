Dr. John R. Watret was taking off on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta recently when a woman asked the attendants if her two children could meet the pilots. The attendants agreed, and as the family returned to their seats, Watret overheard them talking about the "mother and daughter" flying the plane.





"I thought that was amazing," he said. "I was in awe, so I asked if I could visit them," and the attendants agreed again. He met Capt. Wendy Rexon and her daughter, First Officer Kelly. He was even more delighted to learn Wendy's husband is a pilot for American Airlines, and her father is a retired pilot. And Wendy's other daughter (fasten your seatbelt) is ALSO a pilot.