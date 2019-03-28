Back in 1998, a guy from New Hampshire named Mark DeAngelis proposed to his future wife in a very unique way. He met her at an Easter egg hunt, where he was dressed as a bunny. She was surprised when the giant bunny got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes. Now fast forward 20 years.





Mark's wife Jolene was returning from a vacation in Florida with their two daughters, so Mark got a new bunny costume and met her plane at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. As soon as she saw the costume, she knew it was Mark and started laughing. Then he popped off his bunny head, got down on one knee and proposed again. When she said yes again, he gave her a platinum ring (for 20th anniversaries) and put it in a giant silver egg for her to open. Jolene told reporters she was shocked, and talked about what a great husband and dad Mark has been all these years.