High school proms are often unforgettable celebrations for teens preparing to start a new chapter of their lives. But unfortunately, prom outfits can be very expensive. That's why the public libraries in Dallas, Texas, started giving away hundreds of free prom dresses to high school students.





For the sixth year in a row, the libraries hosted their Fairy Tale Closet program, during which students are encouraged to hunt through racks of free new, and gently used, formal wear that were donated by residents and retail outlets. The event not only helps graduating seniors to save money for college, but it helps teens feel more comfortable using the library as a valuable resource for their academic and personal needs.