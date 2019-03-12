Tanner Wilson is a high school senior in Norman, Arkansas. One of his best buddies is Brandon Quails, who has some disabilities and uses a wheelchair. Tanner says Brandon has been a really good friend to him, and has always been there for him, so he wanted to do him a favor.





Brandon's always used a regular wheelchair, even though it makes his arms tired, because his parents cannot afford an electric chair. So without telling Brandon, Tanner started saving money from his part-time job working as a mechanic. After saving for two years, he showed up with an electric wheelchair and surprised Brandon at school. Brandon had no idea, and broke down in tears. He says he couldn't believe anyone would do that for him.