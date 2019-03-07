Maya and Emerson had been peddling their Girl Scout cookies outside a store in Greenville, South Carolina. It was a cold day, and they were chilly, but they kept offering cookies until a man approached them and asked to buy seven boxes for $40. It was a big sale, and the girls were delighted, but they were still cold, and he knew it.





A few minutes later, he returned and said he wanted to buy every cookie the girls had, so they could go inside and get warm. According to Kayla Dillard, who posted this photo on Facebook, he told the girls to "pack up all them cookies. I'm taking them all so y'all can get out of this cold." His total bill was $540.