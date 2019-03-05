Jason Gasparik found a lost dog wandering near Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Charlotte, North Carolina, recently. He checked it for a microchip, and found one, but sadly it was not registered and no data was available. But Jason didn't give up. He posted information about the lost dog on his social media accounts and several lost pet Facebook pages.



Photo by Julie Holmes



When none of his efforts found the dog's owner, Jason went the extra mile, standing with the canine on the corner near where she was found, holding a sign that said "Do you know this lost dog?" During the two days Jason stood by the street, the canine's owner, Ed, was driving around looking for his lost lab named Indy. Because of a back injury, Ed could not walk easily, but he'd stop his car and ask folks if they'd seen his dog. When he showed his photo of Indy to a lady walking her own lab, she remembered Jason's social posts and his hours on the street corner. She connected the two men, and Indy was happy to be reunited with her rightful owner.