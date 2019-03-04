Nearly everyone, whether they crochet or not, has probably heard about Jonah Larson. The 11-year-old from Wisconsin became a master crocheter before most people even think to pick up a crochet hook. He's only been crocheting for six years, but already crochets at lightening-fast speed.



Jonah was only five when he found a crochet hook in a bag of craft items. He learned by watching crochet video tutorials. Because of his Instagram and Facebook accounts, people began noticing his beautiful pieces and his story went viral. He now uses his skill to teach others, and also raises money and awareness for Roots Ethiopia, a non-profit organization located in the Ethopian village where he was born.