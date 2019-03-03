Belinda George is principal of Homer Drive Elementary School in Beaumont, Texas. She doesn't call her children students. She calls them scholars, and since mid-December, she's been reading them a bedtime story every Tuesday night. She sits in front of her iPhone in her pajamas and reads a story which is streamed via the school Facebook page.



Kim Brent, The Enterprise

"I want to extend what I do beyond 4 p.m.," she explains, "and I'm not in every child's home so I don't know if they have someone to read to them at night. I don't have children of my own, so I love these kids with all my heart." Parents and children love the principal's outreach. Keava Turner has four children, and they all watch the live stream bedtime story. "I have a 14 year old, a third-grader, and a first-grader," she said, "and even my 10-month old sits still to watch and listen."