Don is 86 years old. He lives in Phoenix, Arizona, and last month he bought a VCR (remember them?) from Matt Shoukry on eBay for forty dollars. Don never bought anything on eBay before, so he didn't know he could leave feedback online. So instead, he sent a hand-written thank-you note. In his note, he explained that he recently found a bunch of old tapes, but had no way to watch them. He thanked Matt for the prompt delivery and said the VCR was like new.





But that's not all he wrote. He mentioned that he saw footage from his retirement 25 years ago which he'd never seen before, adding, "Jeez, we were young." And he was able to watch his wedding video, and see some family and friends who are no longer with us. Some tapes showed him skiing with his kids before they were grown up. Matt was so blown a way by the thank-you note that he framed it. He also wrote back to Don to say thank you, and offered to digitize all his tapes so they're easier to watch.



