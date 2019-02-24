Two little kids under age six wandered off while playing in their yard. They live in the town of Holt, about 40 miles northeast of Pensacola, Florida. Before long, they ended up on the side of a busy interstate highway and could have been hit by traffic, except that two dogs were with them.





Both dogs were some sort of shepherd mix, which really mattered, because the dogs literally blocked the kids and shepherded them off the highway. Because of the dogs, both children are fine. Their foster-dad and siblings were looking for them when the police arrived. The dad saw them walk off, but has a medical condition and could not follow them. So police determined he didn't do anything wrong. When asked why they wandered away, the kids said they were "chasing a rainbow."