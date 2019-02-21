It happened this month outside the courthouse in New Port Richey, Florida. A couple strapped their one-year-old into a car seat and tossed the keys in the front seat. When the husband closed the back door, he realized the Chevy Tahoe was locked. There were several police nearby, and they could have broken a window, so the child was never in danger. But the police didn't have a slim jim to get the doors open easily. That's when they called for help -- from a group of inmates on work release, fixing a median in the road nearby.





It was a unique situation, so police allowed inmates to use their skills to break into the car for the right reasons. The mother captured it all on her cell phone. In the end, the child was only locked inside the car for five minutes, and was never in danger.