On a recent visit, a 103-year-old woman became a junior ranger for Grand Canyon National Park. Rose Torphy is three years older than the park. The junior ranger program is open to anyone aged four or above, so she qualifies. It encourages people to learn about preserving and protecting national parks.



Photo by daughter Cheryl Stoneburner

While Torphy and her daughter Cheryl Stoneburner visited the park, Torphy admired the wheel chair access which let her overlook the canyon. While visiting the gift shop, she asked to be sworn into the program. "She just had her 10th great-great-grandbaby, so she's happy the Grand Canyon is being protected and will be there for all the generations to see," said Stoneburner.



