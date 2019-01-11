Delaware Valley's varsity teams are once again piling up the wins

It's three meets into the season and both the Delaware Valley boys and girls swimming and diving teams are tied for first place in the Lackawanna League.

At 3-0 each, the gents were tied with Scranton Prep coming into this week while the ladies were locked with Abington Heights.

Not only are the Warriors cleaning up at league events, but they are doing well at invitationals as well.

On Jan. 5, the boys claimed the top spot at the Scranton Prep Classic Gold Relays while the girls took second place. The high scores of the DV swimmers allowed the combined team to take the overall win.

Invite Victory

“The relays at Scranton Prep are unlike our league meets,” said Coach Chelsea Shatt. “There’s a lot of untraditional events and it allows the kids to change things up.”

While the relays may be fun, they are still competitive. The Warrior boys went to Byron center at the University of Scranton looking for a three-peat and they got it.

Luke Stevens, Rory Naturale, Lucas Santiago, and Paul Torres teamed up to set a new record in the 200 breast stroke relay with a time of 1:57.10.

All told, the DV boys took 11-of-16 events at the relays to secure a third straight win and 10th overall crown with 94 points, well ahead of Abington Heights with 50.

The girls, while finishing in second, did their share of damage as well. Placing highly in many events, they secured wins in three and then combined with the boys to win the 200 mixed medley.

While Prep may have won the day with 90 points, DV’s ladies were just behind with 87.

Swimming in the combined team race were Miranda Murray, Luke Stevens, Alexis Ristaino, Rory Naturale, Shannon Deignan, Damian Baranowski, Sierra Gillan, and Evan Dong.

League Victories

Following their home opener, a win for both the guys and gals over Paupack, the Warriors faced West Scranton on Dec. 19 and Valley View on Jan. 3.

At both meets Damian Baranowski laid down the best time in the boys 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly; Alexis Ristaino won the girls 200 individual medley; Miranda Murray finished first in the girls 100 breast stroke; and Luke Stevens was victorious in the boys 100 breast stroke.

Swimming against the Lady Invaders, Murray, Ristaino, Deignan, and Esther Lee took 200 Medley Relay.

Victoria Corcoran won the 200 Free. It was Lee in the 50 Free and Sierra Hartman in the 100 fly.

Gillan captured the 100 free and the 100 back.

Marisa Dambach took the 500 free. while Gillan, Corcoran, Hartman and Lee combined to win the 200 free Relay.

Gillan, Julia Weinrub, Dambach and Murray emerged victorious in the 400 free relay.

DV won the day 146-36.

Stevens, Naturale, Aedan Walter, and Baranowski bested Westside in the 200 medley relay.

Santiago took the 200 IM; It was Stevens in the 50 free; Jacob Wenzel with the diving win; Dong in the 100 free; Robert Holderith secured the 500 free.

Baranowski, Dong, Stevens, and Walter won the 200 free relay.

Ryan Mrozinski took the 100 Back; and Torres, Holderith, Dong, and Jonathan Manning finished first in the 400 free relay.

It was the Warriors overall, 146-23.

Taking on Valley View, it was Deignan, Murray, Hartman, and Lee with the win in the 200 medley relay. Lee won the 200 free.

Sophia Fouse claimed the 50 Free.

Taliyah Booker won the diving event.

Gillan was best in the 100 fly. Weinreb with the 100 free, and Corcoran in the 500 free.

Gillan, Fouse, Hartman, and Lee finished first in the 200 free relay, while Deignan took the 100 backstroke.

The DV ladies capped the night off with a win in the 400 free relay as Gillan, Weinreb, Hannah Grathwohl, and Dambach did the honors.

With a 137-39 tally, it was the Lady Warriors with the team triumph.

Steven Schermerhorn, Stevens, Baranowski, and Dong won the boys 200 medley relay.

Stevens took the 200 IM.

Wenzel won the diving section.

Naturale set the pace in the 100 free while Holderith claimed the 500 Free.

It was Baranowski, Naturale, Dong, and Stevens with the win in the 200 free relay.

Schermerhorn aced the 100 back. Santiago, Holderith, Dong, and Torres combined to tale the 400 free relay.

DV notched the win, 140-27, over Valley View.

Last Splash

“Our depth is really helping us,” said Coach Shatt.

“Sierra Hartman, Victoria Corcoran, and Marisa Dambach are all club swimmers too and exceeding our expectations. Our times are getting better and we’re cruising now.

“We’re into the meat and potatoes part of the year, working hard, and hoping to finish with a successful season.”