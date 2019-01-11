Chargers and Chiefs back in action; Cheerleading champions crowned

Lakeland (8-3) has claimed wins in eight of its last 10 games to highlight basketball action.

Since the Chiefs dropped their season-opening game vs. Valley View, their only loss was in the Turonis/ NBT Bank Holiday Classic title game vs. Mid Valley and last Tuesday’s hard-fought loss vs. defending champ, Holy Cross.

Lakeland avenged their loss to Valley View by beating the Cougars in the Turonis/NBT Bank opener then knocked off Mid Valley five days after the title game loss to the Spartans.

Meanwhile, Carbondale Area (6-5) rebounded from a lackluster opening game in the Turonis vs. Mid Valley by battling in three consecutive games decided in the closing seconds and adding a dominant win in the last four outings.

The Chargers, who were beaten by Valley View by 19 earlier in the season, had possession and trailed by three with less than a minute left before dropping a 37-30 contest.

Against Riverside, CA rallied from 10 points down at the 2:40 mark to score with no time on the clock in a 61-60 win. At Dunmore, CA trailed by 11 in the fourth period, tied the game, trailed by three with :19 left but came up short, 62-56.

Last Tuesday, the Chargers nailed 8-11 field goals in the first period and added a 7-12 field goal mark in the second quarter in an impressive win vs. Old Forge.

The Chargers and Chiefs have big games tonight. Lakeland visits Riverside tonight while the Chargers host defending divisional champ, Holy Cross.

Recent Games

Chargers 63

Old Forge 43

CA jumped to a 9-0 lead then closed the quarter on a 14-10 advantage for a 23-10 lead as Mike Zazzera (7) and Jeff Katchmore (6) led the scoring in the first eight minutes.

In the second period, CA pushed the margin to 39-23 BY half.

Katchmore drained three straight treys in the third period to highlight a 17-9 surge to put the game away.

Zazzera (17) added five assists. Katchmore (15) had five threes. Jaheim Brooker swiped nine boards.

Holy Cross 55

Chiefs 48

Lakeland battled toe-to-toe with Holy Cross to a 26-26 halftime stalemate but was outscored 10-6 and 19-16 in the final two periods.

Jake Curnow (14) and James Lewis (12) topped Lakeland.

Chiefs 53

Elk Lake 36

Strong second (13-6) and fourth (18-13) periods provided the win. Caleb Vigil (15), Jake Curnow (14) and Nick Bertholf (11) topped the Lakeland effort.

Chargers 61

Riverside 60

A late rally for the win was highlighted by one of the all-time free throw efforts in program history as the Chargers hit their first 17 charity tosses in the game.

CA took to lead 60-57 but the Vikes nailed three free throws to tie the game. Ray Ofner grabbed an offensive rebound then was fouled on a shot with the clock at :00 but before horn sounded. Ofner hit the first one for a 61-60 lead then purposely missed the 18th free throw of the night off the rim for the win. Ofner (16), Pat Durkin (16) and Keegan Durkin (11) led the Chargers.

Chiefs 39

Mid Valley 35

Lakeland answered MV’s 13-7 start with a 15-6 second period then a 10-7 MV response with a 10-7 close for the win. Jake Curnow (12) and Caleb Vigil (10) paced the winners.

Dunmore 62

Chargers 56

CA trailed 49-38 with 4:25 left when the Chargers went on an 11-0 run to tie the score with 2:40 left. But, a CA turnover and breakdown on defense on back-to-back possessions resulted in a 7-1 Dunmore run.

Pat Durkin nailed a trey to cut the gap to 56-53 but Dunmore pulled away in the closing seconds for the win.

Mike Zazzera (28) and Pat Durkin (13) ignited CA’s scoring.

Foresters 56

Montrose 38

FC led 26-18 at half then pulled away with a 14-7 third period run. Wes Burleigh (14), Tyler Clift (12) and Corey Daniels (11) topped the winners.

Girls Hoops

Lady Chiefs 54

Elk Lake 28

A 32-14 middle periods run gave Lakeland control. Addie Piraino (16) and Colby White (11) topped the winners.

Dunmore 63

Chargerettes 14

The Lady Bucks jumped to a 20-0 start and added a 16-5 second period surge. Mia Marrero (5) led CA.

Old Forge 63

Chargerettes 32

OF jumped to a 29-8 start. Hailey Schwartz (9) drained three treys for CA.

Lady Foresters 52

Blue Ridge 31

A 13-2 finish propelled FC to the win. Bella Pleska (15) and Maggie Kowalewski (14) paced the winners.

Mid Valley 50

Lady Chiefs 24

MV posted a 37-13 halftime cushion. Colby White (9) led Lakeland’s effort.