Former Western Wayne hoops star is dazzling on the NCAA hardwood

Rachel Carmody enjoyed a stellar basketball career over the course of her four years at Western Wayne.

A talented, versatile player who was equally deadly in the lane or on the perimeter, Carmody led the Lady 'Cats to multiple playoff appearances and was a fixture on scholastic all-star teams.

As her senior season wound down, the awards and accolades came rolling in … as did offers from many colleges to continue her hoops career at the NCAA level.

When the time came, though, the choice turned out to be an easy one: Carmody would attend Misericordia University.

New Chapter

“I really liked the campus because it had a small-town feel,” Rachel said.

“It's like a family because everybody knows everybody else. Plus, it's only about an hour from home and they have a great physical therapy program.”

It was a good decision.

Carmody has thrived with the Cougars, both on the court and in the classroom.

Rachel started 19 games as a freshman, averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest … numbers that have only continued to grow over the years.

Now in her senior season, Carmody is carrying her team to what promises to be a record-setting campaign.

Misericordia is currently undefeated at 9-0 and tied for first place in the MAC Freedom Conference.

“I'm really excited to see where we can go,” Rachel said. “We're a very talented and close-knit team and I think we have a real shot at getting to the tournament.”

While team goals have always been most important to Carmody, the individual accomplishments have been coming fast and furious this year as well.

Rachel's most recent achievement was joining the exclusive “1,000-Point Club.” She did so with what can only be called a monster outing on the road at FDU-Florham.

Carmody erupted for 23 points, but also hauled in an eye-popping 21 rebounds in leading the Cougars to an impressive 65-48 win.

Her milestone moment came with 4:37 remaining in regulation, a short turn-around jumper in the lane that extended Misericordia's lead to 58-39.

Head Coach Jason Rhine immediately called time and the celebration began.

“My teammates kind of went wild,” Rachel said with a laugh. “It was really awesome. It felt good to share that with them.”

Carmody is that rarest of players, having reached 1,000 points both in high school and college. It's an amazing feat, but one that Rachel does her best to downplay.

“I tried not to think about it too much,” she said. “I didn't want it to become a distraction. I just focused on doing my best to help us win the game.”

Rachel's parents were on hand to witness the big moment, a fact that means a great deal to their daughter.

“I was really happy to have them there,” she said.

“I really didn't expect to see them because I was still 23 points away, but I'm so glad they made it. They're been really supportive of me my whole life.”

Connection

Colleen Corrigan Kloss was a superstar basketball player in her own right, both at Western Wayne and later at Misericordia.

Colleen scored 1,000 points in high school and college, then returned to coach the Lady 'Cats … one of whom was Carmody.

She isn't the surprised in the least by all the success Rachel has enjoyed.

“She's the player every coach wants to have on their team,” Colleen said.

“Rachel leads by example. She never gives up. She's such a hard worker and so dedicated.

“Rachel deserves every honor she gets. I've loved seeing her blossom into a truly dominant player.”

Carmody has improved with each year at the NCAA level. As a sophomore, she averaged 12.2 points and 8.3 boards per game. As a junior, she averaged 11 ppg and 8.1 rpg.

This season, Rachel has been nothing short of dominant. She's averaging a double-double at 16 points and 11 rebounds per game.

She is also among the team leaders in steals, blocks and assists.

Carmody is the reigning MAC Freedom Player of the Week and has led the Cougars to their first-ever appearance in the Division III national rankings.

Misericordia debuted at number 25 this week in the Coaches Poll.

“Being in the Top 25 is very cool,” Rachel said. “It's awesome to be a part of school history. We're all really excited.”

Over & Out

Rachel is the daughter of Bill & Colleen Carmody, Waymart.

She just recently graduated with a degree in sports management and is headed for grad school.