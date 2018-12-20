Honesdale's varsity wrestling team turned in a stellar effort against Paupack

A big raucous crowd packed the stands Wednesday night to witness the revival of an ancient wrestling rivalry.

Honesdale and Wallenpaupack Area squared off in an early season Lackawanna League match, one that could go a long way toward deciding this year’s Division I title.

A Blue Ridge Cable TV crew was on hand to document the event and their presence pumped up the fans even more than usual.

That electricity seemed to energize the Hornets who rocketed out to a big early lead. Coach Ryan Chulada’s lads built a 15-0 advantage and eventually cruised to an impressive 53-24 victory.

“This was a very good win for us,” he said just moments after the match. “We had a tough loss at Abington to open the season and I’m pleased to see the kids bounce back.

“Anytime you beat Paupack it’s a good thing and I just hope we keep moving forward and maintain this momentum.”

Next up for Honesdale is a road trip to Liberty High School and aberth in the Bethlehem Holiday Classic Dec. 28-29.

The Hornets then return home for a divisional battle with Scranton. Mat action gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2.

Fast Start

Honesdale wasted no time at all in taking control of Wednesday’s match against Paupack.

AJ Steffens got the Hornets off to a rollicking start with a big win at 170.

The senior co-captain powered his way to a 16-4 major decision and earned high marks from his veteran mentor.

“AJ is a tough, hard-working kid who’s definitely paid his dues,” Coach Chulada said. “He’s at his best when he wrestles loose and relaxed and he certainly did that out there tonight.”

Jake Kabonick and Tim Dailey kept the momentum going with impressive wins in the next two bouts.

Kabonick posted a pin at 182, while Dailey added a 20-5 technical fall at 185 which pushed the early lead to 15-0.

Tyler Neglia finally got the Buckhorns on the board at 220. A battle-tested senior who’s already made two trips to the state meet, Neglia pinned Honesdale’s Michael Ehrlich in the second period.

The Hornets retaliated quickly, though, reeling off five straight wins and putting the match out of reach.

Dominance

Zach Beatty kicked-off the hit parade with a pin at heavyweight.

The hard-nosed senior needed just 1:47 to put the clamps on Paupack’s Xavier Warner. Beatty’s victory increased the Red & Black lead to 21-6.

“Zach always brings the right attitude to the mat,” Coach Chulada said. “He’s a fierce competitor. Zach doesn’t care how big his opponent is or what he looks like. He just goes out there and turns it on.”

Next up was crowd-favorite Tristyn Bodie at 106 and the scrappy sophomore gave the fans their money’s worth.

Bodie built an early lead against Nick Warrington, but eventually used his lightning quick moves to score an electrifying fall at the 4:18 mark.

“Tristyn did a great job,” Coach Chulada said. “When he makes a move and takes a shot, good things happen. Tristyn finished that kid off with a fantastic cement job.”

Drew Howell made it three straight for the Hornets with a solid win of his own at 113.

A freshman who’s only been involved in organized wrestling for about a year and a half, Howell is quickly emerging as one of the league’s best young wrestlers.

On this particular night, Drew battled his way to a physical 9-4 decision over John Creamer at 113.

“I love this kid!” Coach Chulada exclaimed. “I can’t say enough positive things about Drew. He’s a hard worker, a phenomenal athlete and an excellent student. Keep your eye on Drew because the sky’s the limit for him.”

Peter West kept the ball rolling. A sophomore who piled up 28 wins last year and advanced to regionals, West pushed the Hornet lead to 36-6 with a second period pin at 120.

“I’m thrilled with how well Pete’s wrestling and how much he’s improved,” said Coach Chulada.

“He likes those kind of ‘theatrical’ finishes ... which the crowd loves ... and he’s gotten so much stronger in all aspects.”

Jordan Young closed out Honesdale’s match-clinching run with a stellar effort at 126.

Another senior co-captain, Young put on a takedown clinic en route to an 18-3 tech fall over Carmine Jannetti.

“I’m very happy with Jordan,” said Coach Chulada. “He was a little sloppy at times tonight, but he cleaned it up and got the job done. Jordan has come a long way during his career and I’m very happy that he’s doing well.”

Over & Out

To the Buckhorns’ undying credit, they never quit and out together a late-match rally.

Paupack won three of the last four bouts, all via fall. Mark Farrington (138) Ryan Hartman (145) and Dylan Hartman (152) each recorded a pin.

However, Honesdale hammered the final nail in the visitors’ coffin when Brandon Lawson recorded a fall at 160.

“That was a great way to end the match,” Coach Chulada said. “This was Brandon’s first match back off an injury, so it was good to see him go out there and grab some bonus points.”