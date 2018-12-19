Honesdale's junior girls teams are off to an electrifying start this year

The 2018-19 junior high basketball season is now officially underway and Honesdale is poised for yet another stellar year.

Under the direction of coaches Joe Theobald, Jenna Kinzinger and Ryan Gearhart, the young Lady Hornets are already posting wins at both the seventh and eighth grade levels.

“We're all very excited for the season,” said Coach Theobald. “We have a great group of girls. They're working very hard and getting better every day.”

Honesdale's eighth grade squad tipped-off the season with a berth in the Rosler Invitational Tournament, hosted by Carbondale.

There, the Red & Black suffered a heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Chargerettes. However, they bounced back quickly with an utterly dominating 32-0 victory over Forest City.

Weather permitting, the eighth graders were slated to host Damascus on Wednesday afternoon. The seventh graders tip-off their campaign Friday at home versus Ding-Del.

Action gets underway at 4 p.m. in the Stourbridge Primary School gym.

Tourney Time

Honesdale's eighth grade team battled Carbondale Area right down to the wire on Opening Night.

Sadly for local fans, the Lady Hornets came up just short as the Chargerettes held on for a 23-20 win.

Madison Meagher paced the Red & Black offensive attack with six points, while and Amaya Yarrish and Anna Coar added four each.

Defensively, Meagher and Coar combined to snag an eye-popping 13 steals. Ciara Young worked hard on the boards, notching a team-best four boards.

In Sunday's consolation contest, the Lady Hornets rebounded with a dazzling performance, pitching a rare shutout versus Forest City.

Ciara Young led all scorers with 12 points, while Kalin Pietraszewski chipped in with eight.

Pietraszewski and Young each grabbed five rebounds.

Amaya Yarrish used her speed and quickness to record a game-high six steals.

One of the game's true highlights came when newcomer Lacie Ward hit a buzzer beater for her very first junior high bucket.

Coach Kinzinger

Former Honesdale High School standout Jenna Kinzinger is once again playing a key role on the Lady Hornet staff.

Coach Kinzinger is excited to be handling a young and enthusiastic group of seventh graders.

“I don’t think this group has played much together,” she said. “I'm excited to continue working on their fundamentals; but, I'm also trying to cultivate a team atmosphere with everyone coming together.”

According to Coach Kinzinger, this year's team boasts an intriguing mix of speedy guards and physical post players.

“I think this will be a well-rounded team,” she said. “Mandy Grossman, Katie Gunuskey and Zoie Hessling will be charged with handling the ball.

“Rebecca Dadig, Grace Albano and Alexia Faceski should dominate the boards. We are hoping they can provide enough offensive rebounding to make a difference in the game.”

Coach Kinzinger also has several players to whom she can look for versatility.

“Katelyn Hadden, Lauren Canfield and Jillian Hoey are anticipated to be more flex players, being called on to handle the ball but also to grab some rebounds and play big, when needed.

Sadly, the injury bug has already raised its ugly head at the seventh grade level.

“Maddison Taninies has been out, but we're looking forward to her return,” said Coach Kinzinger. “She always hustles and is another flex player who should help make the team successful.”

Coach Gearhart

Ryan Gearhart has been a fixture on the junior high basketball coaching staff for several years now.

He recently took a few minutes out of his busy schedule to dissect the eighth grade squad.

“This group is looking to build on a successful seventh grade campaign,” Coach Gerhart said. “The biggest advantage we'll have this season is speed and tenacity.

“This team is not afraid to dive for loose balls, play tight, in-your-face defense, or pressure ball handlers into turnovers.

“We will probably be undersized in most games, but we'll look to dominate with rebounding, sound fundamentals and lots of hard work.”

Players like Anna Coar, Carley Fries, Madison Meagher, Amaya Yarrish and Klayre Yarrish will provide speed and ball-handling skills in the Lady Hornet backcourt.

Honesdale's eighth grade squad boasts a trio of very athletic post players in Rochelle Keast, Kalin Pietraszewski and Ciara Young. Additionally, Lacie Ward is a newcomer with excellent athletic ability.