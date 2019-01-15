MILFORD - The Women in Business Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce has announced they are hosting a Women’s Professional Clothing Day to be held on Saturday, February 9. The Best Western Inn at Hunt’s Landing graciously donated some space to help them hold the event to help assist future women in business and women professionals in need on their pathways to success.

From now until February 1, 2019 the Women in Business Committee (WIB Committee) will be collecting clean, gently worn items such as skirts, jackets, pants, blouses, shoe, jewelry or pocketbooks (no undergarments or hosiery) which needs to be pre-cleaned prior to drop off.

The five drop off locations for donations are as follows: The Pike County Chamber of Commerce offices at 201 Broad Street in Milford, Wayne Bank (Milford Branch Only) at 111 West Harford St. in Milford, Pike County Public Library at Milford Branch on 119 E. Harford St. in Milford or the Dingman Township Branch at 100 Bond Court (Log Tavern Road) in Milford, Davis R. Chant Realtors at 2483 Route 6 in Hawley and Pike County Radiology & Lab at 750 Route 739 in Lords Valley, PA.

Once all items have been collected, they will be sorted for the Women’s Professional Clothing Day to be held at The Best Western Inn at Hunt’s Landing on February 9th from noon to 4 p.m. If you or anyone you know is in need of professional clothing for a current of future job interview or a new job, please feel free to stop by and see what is available in the many sizes of clothing that will be offered.

For more information on the Pike County Chamber of Commerce or the Women in Business Committee, contact the Chamber at 570-296-8700 or info@pikechamber.com.