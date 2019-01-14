LET’S DO THIS

What: Mac & Chili Challenge

When: Saturday, January 19, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: St. Patrick’s Church, 111 High St., Milford

Cost: $5 donation

Host: Winter Lights Festival and the Parks & Recreation Committee

Info: See www.facebook.com/winterlightsfestivalmilfordpa

MILFORD - On Saturday, January 19, Winter Lights Festival fundraiser, Mac & Chili Contest officially becomes Mac & Chili Challenge. The macaroni and chili event also takes place at a new location, St. Patrick’s Church, 111 High St., Milford.

The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“For over seven years you, the public, have nibbled on our tasty mac and chili entries, and we thank you,” said organizers. “Your support made possible wonderful winter family fun in Milford, PA.”

Outgrew Dimmick Inn

Outgrowing their location at the Dimmick Inn enabled them to think “outside the box” for one of the area’s favorite food fundraisers.

The event recognizes home and professional chefs from Pike County and the surrounding area.

Visit the Winter Lights Festival Facebook page during the week to learn how to submit your recipes.

Admission for each person is a $5 donation to the Winter Lights Festival and the Parks & Recreation Committee, with children under four tasting for free.

“We look forward to greeting one and all at our new location. A very special thank you to Andrew Jorgensen and the entire Dimmick Inn friendly staff who over the years has helped Winter Lights Festival offer its Mac and Chili Contest to the public,” organizers said. “In many large and small ways, literally through snow, rain, and sleet the Dimmick offered a warm home for all of us.”

The first 20 who sign up…

For the first 20 home or professional chefs that sign up, Price Chopper is donating $25 to each participant to help cover the cost of their ingredients. Each participant must supply four pounds of macaroni and cheese or three pounds of chili.

To enter, call Bailey Design & Advertising at 570-251-1512, during business hours, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Supply your name, address, email and phone number.

New this year: Enjoy tasting the hops, supplied by Log Cabin Brewery, Here & Now Brewery, Wallenpaupack Brewery and Shawnee Brewery.

No ice show this year

Due to uncertain weather conditions, the Winter Lights Festival and the Parks & Recreation Committee announced that there will not be an ice show this year.

Their announcement on Facebook stated, “Predicting and ensuring adequate ice conditions for the show became increasingly difficult across the past several years, often resulting in last minute show cancellations. We're extremely grateful for past ice performances brought to our town by Mike Carson and Frozen Feet Theater. Milford will never forget the artistry and creative vision that graced Ann Street Park's frozen canvas-stage.”

The ice rink in Ann Street Park, however, opened the weekend before Christmas for the public to enjoy as conditions allow. The rink is 100 by 100 feet.

Visit Winter Lights Festival facebook page @winterlightsfestivalmilfordpa