On Friday, January 25, 2019 there will be an open mic for school-aged kids, Sounds Like Teen Spirit, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Sounds Like Teen Spirit is an open mic night designed to provide an opportunity to showcase the talent of our community’s youth. School-aged students are encouraged to share their performing art on stage at The Cooperage!

If you play guitar, rap, perform stand-up comedy, write poetry, sing, juggle or play keyboards this is the perfect place to get some experience and gain inspiration in front of a supportive audience! Parents, please pass the memo onto your kids…this night is for them!

Please note: all ages are invited to come watch and enjoy the evening, but only the area’s youth will be invited to step up on stage.

In case of inclement weather this open mic will be canceled if Wayne Highlands School District cancels school or after-school activities. Donations will be collected at the door.