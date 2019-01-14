WAYNE COUNTY -The Laurella 4-H Club of Wayne County held its annual Christmas Party at Lake & Brook Hunting Club December 8. Members and their families enjoyed holiday activities and shared treats. The members also donated items and combined them to make “Shut-in Bags” for residents in the area who may enjoy non-perishable food items, snacks, treats, toiletries and puzzle books. All total, the club assembled 10 bags that were delivered to area residents. Elections were held at the meeting for the positions of club president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and news reporter. Contributed