Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation presented 24 college students with scholarships totaling $112,000 on Tuesday, January 8, at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Since beginning in 1993, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships to 552 junior Farm Show exhibitors. This year’s recipients were awarded $3,500 each. Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Delaware Valley University awarded an additional $2,000 to their students receiving the award.

Scholarship recipients:

•John Anderson, Emlenton, Venango Co.

•Colby Bomgardner, Annville, Lebanon Co.

•Dylan Bomgardner, Annville, Lebanon Co.

•Margaret Brice, Ducannon, Perry Co.

•Lindsey Burgard, East Berlin, York Co.

•Annah Burke, Pleasantville, Forest Co.

•Amanda Cole, Bentleyville, Washington Co.

•Taylor Conley, New Enterprise, Bedford Co.

•Brandon Davis, Carrolltown, Cambria Co.

•Lauren Diamond, Smithfield, Fayette Co.

•Thomas Gabel, Newport, Perry Co.

•Trent Goss, McClure, Mifflin Co.

•Garrett Jenkins, Bainbridge, Lancaster Co.

•Kayla Jonas, Pleasant Mount, Wayne Co.

•Dori Kralj, Emlenton, Venango Co.

•Erin Lang, Glen Rock, York Co.

•Amanda Pennington, Cherry Tree, Clearfield Co.

•McCartney Register, Mill Hall, Clinton Co.

•Abigail Reiff, Pequea, Lancaster Co.

•Jared Rose, Cochranton, Crawford Co.

•Kelsey Stewart, Mercersburg, Franklin Co.

•Jamie Supancik, New Milford, Susquehanna Co.

•Emily Valentine, Clearville, Bedford Co.

•Elizabeth Voight, Fredericksburg, Lebanon Co.