PIKE COUNTY - Steve Guccini of Greentown announced he is running for re-election on the Democratic party ticket as Pike County Commissioner. He is currently serving in his first term in that position, having been elected in 2015.

Committed to innovation and bi-partisan solutions, Guccini’s efforts focus on:

Building a competent and helpful workforceIncreased training, salaries and benefitsForming an opioid task force and holding major drug companies accountableTransform the County’s infrastructureAlready, he has been instrumental in working to: Increase services Expanded County transportation system for seniors and those with disabilities. Two new senior centers - Matamoras and Lehman Township. Retain and adequately compensate County employees

Guccini is a lifelong Pike County resident and is a member of St. Veronica’s Catholic Church in Greentown where he serves as a lector and eucharistic minister. He is the President of the United Way of Pike County and is a founding member of the Northeast Citizens Review Panel. He previously practiced law in Pike County and was an Assistant District Attorney for 12 years, where he headed the child abuse task force, an Assistant Public Defender for four years and was a Guardian for neglected and abused children for 13 years.

He is on the advisory boards of the Area Agency on Aging, Children and Youth Services, Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services and the Scenic Rural Character Preservation Board.