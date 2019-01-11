Science Olympiad Team Shines at NY Invitational
On Saturday, December 8, North Pocono’s varsity Science Olympiad Team had their opening competition in Syracuse New York at Fayettville-Manlius High School. Team A finished 3rd and Team B finished 8th overall. The following students placed top 6 in their events. Medals were given for top 3 in each event.
6th place
Codebusters - Emily Leggiero and David Alunni
5th place
Chemistry Lab - Catherine Clancy and Tim Pickarski
Protein Modeling - Kaili Brooks, Jason Chen, and Danielle McNutt
4th place
Anatomy - Kelsey Kline and Katie Purcell
Boomilever - Keegan Napolitano and Mickey Smith
Designer Genes - Kelsey Kline and Jimmy Bianchi
Disease Detectives - Kelsey Kline and Katie Purcell
Dynamic Planet - Kelley Troutman and Aidan Newman
3rd place
Experimental Design - Keegan Napolitano, James Docalovich, and Emily Leggiero
Sounds of Music - Katie Purcell and Tim Pickarski
Astronomy - Jason Chen and Aidan Newman
Boomilever - Nikhil Patel and Amanda Brundage
Forensics - Macenzie Powell and Kelley Troutman
Mission Possible - Kaili Brooks and Jack Krehely
2nd place
Mission Possible - Emily Leggiero and David Alunni
Thermodynamics - James Docalovich and Tim Pickarski
1st place
Write It Do It - Kaili Brooks and Ben Thompson