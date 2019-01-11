Western Wayne’s Drama Club invites the public to join them for an Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Friday, January 11, in the Western Wayne High School Auditorium located at 1970A Easton Turnpike, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.

The club will host a basket raffle as part of the event. Some of the baskets include a movie night basket and a coffee/ tea book lovers’ basket among many others. Refreshments will also be served in the high school cafeteria with all proceeds benefiting drama club students.

Admission to the event is free!

The show will be family-friendly with Masters of Ceremonies junior Honour Shaffer and sophomore Alex Taylor.

“I’m excited to be an MC for the second year,” Honour said. “I enjoy hosting the evening for everyone and it’s always fun to make everyone laugh with the bits I say in-between acts.”

The show will kick off with a show-stopping opening number “All for The Best” from the musical Godspell performed by R.J. Clemens, drama club president, and Sydney Peet, drama club public relations officer .

“We want to make the audience excited right from the start of the show,” R.J. explained. “We are excited to sing, dance, and use some special props.”

Other acts include original poetry readings by eighth grade student Larissa Ellsworth and a monologue read by freshman Nick Valentin about staying hopeful in the face of bullying.

The night will also showcase a variety of musical selections. Some performances include: Amanda David, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease, Lily Visceglia, “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman, an acoustic guitar version of “Ain’t it Fun” by Andie Solimine, and a breath-taking finale by R.J. featuring a song from a very popular musical currently on Broadway among many other lively numbers.

“We are very excited to get the community out to see these talented Western Wayne students,” Mrs. Jessica McLaughlin, drama club advisor and musical director, said. “We look forward to seeing them shine on Friday night along with raising some money to support our drama club students.”

The Drama Parents Club will be selling a variety of treats this evening. There will be coffee, hot chocolate, bottled water along with a variety of sweets and snacks available for sale.

Tonight is the first event that the Drama Club will host in 2019. The group was formed at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year as an effort to have a year-round performing arts organization for Western Wayne students in grades 8 through 12.

Earlier this school year, they hosted a car wash as a kick-off fundraising event. The students also had a table at Western Wayne’s Annual Craft Fair in October. Other fall events included having a presence at Western Wayne High School’s Open House and Parent Teacher Conference nights along with hosting gift wrapping events to raise funds at both the high school and Tractor Supply in Hamlin.

The students plan to have other events this year to serve as performance opportunities and fundraisers including a possible character breakfast in early April at the high school to promote their upcoming spring production of Annie the musical.

Western Wayne’s performances will be Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. on the newly renovated Western Wayne Veterans Memorial Auditorium stage. Students and senior citizens $3 dollars for tickets and adults $5 for tickets. Western Wayne students are admitted free with a student ID.

Some of the performers from Open Mic Night will also be featured leads in Annie including Amanda David who plays the title role, R.J. Clemens who plays Daddy Warbucks, Andie Solimine who plays Grace Farrell, Sydney Peet who plays Miss Hannigan, Lily Visceglia, who plays Lilly, and Honour Shaffer who plays Bert Healy among others.

Please join us at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, January 11, to celebrate the talents of all of our Drama Club students who are participating in Open Mic Night. Again, admission is free!

The show should last about two hours. Come out and have a hot drink, a sweet treat, and an excellent experience watching our students shine!