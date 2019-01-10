HARRISBURG – Deputy Agriculture Secretary Cheryl Cook announced winners of the first Pennsylvania Farm Show Beer Competition on the opening day of the 2019 Farm Show. Troegs Independent Brewing Company of Hershey, Dauphin County won Best of Show with its LaGrave Triple Golden Ale. Wet Hop Farmhouse Saison from Wallenpaupack Brewing Company in Hawley, Wayne County won the PA Preferred® Legacy Award, for a beer made with predominantly Pennsylvania-sourced ingredients.

• Wet Hop Farmhouse – Wallenpaupack Brewing Company also won in the following categories:

• IPA (<7.5% abv), Largemouth IPA - first place

• Belgian-Style beer category - third place

• Barrel-Aged, 1st Anniversary Ale - third place.

“We are thrilled at the quality and variety of entries for our first statewide beer contest,” Cook said. “This enthusiastic group of craft brewers demonstrates the passion, talent, and drive that has made Pennsylvania number one in the nation. Congratulations to our competitors, and to their customers who will enjoy the taste of their success.”

Becky Ryman, who is co-owner of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company with her brother Christopher Ryman, commented, “We are really excited to be awarded so heavily in the first Pennsylvania Farm Show brewery competition. We’re proud to bring the awards home to Hawley.”

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company opened September 30, 2017, on Route 6 (73 Welwood Avenue) just east of Hawley Borough.

In early December, expert judges evaluated 152 entries in 14 categories from 28 craft breweries across the state. Entries ranging from Schwarzbiers to Hefeweizens, and Saisons to Stouts illustrated the diverse range and quality of Pennsylvania-produced craft brews and the creativity of the state’s brewers.

Pennsylvania ranks first in the nation for barrels of craft beer produced, at 3.9 million barrels per year. The industry is responsible for more than 60,000 jobs and has a $1.1 billion impact on the state’s economy.

Twenty-three Pennsylvania craft brews have been registered as PA Preferred® Brews since the program launched in September 2017. PA Preferred® Brews are made with primarily locally grown ingredients, including hops and grain from Pennsylvania farms.

Winners of the First PA Preferred® Legacy Award took home a handblown and carved glass trophy, a giant pilsner glass surrounded at the base by images representing the journey craft beer takes from seed to pint.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to our capital city every year for a mid-winter celebration of Pennsylvania agriculture. It is the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation, featuring nearly 12,000 competitive exhibits, including more than 5,200 animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibits and hundreds of educational, entertaining events. Visitors get a peek into the industry that employs nearly half a million people and contributes $135.7 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy every year. The show ends January 12.

For more information about the 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show, visit farmshow.pa.gov.