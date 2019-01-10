LAKEVILLE - The Boy Scouts of America has announced that as of February 1, 2019 girls ages 11- 17 (or completing 5th grade) are encouraged to join the Scouts BSA program.

Scouts BSA is the new name for the familiar “Boy Scout” program. Troops are gender specific, but the program is identical. For the first time, girls will be able to become an Eagle Scout.

The Paupack Methodist Church, which already sponsors Troop 129 for boys, is forming a new Scouts BSA Troop for girls.

Girls and boys interested in Scouts BSA are invited to attend a Joint Troop 129 Open House, Wednesday, February 6 at 7 p.m., at Paupack United Methodist Church, Route 507, Paupack.

The BSA’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

For questions, email Skid Rollison at c.s.rollison.csr@gmail.com or Natalia Lyckowski at missnatpack229@gmail.com.