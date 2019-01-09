HARRISBURG – Rep. Mike Peifer (R-Pike/Wayne) will serve as the majority chairman for the House Finance Committee for the 2019-20 Legislative Session.

“I am very thankful and honored to have been chosen to lead the Finance Committee,” said Peifer. “With my accounting background, I am uniquely qualified to help modernize and develop consistent and fair tax policy for the people and businesses of the Commonwealth. While also serving as the chairman of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), I have the opportunity to stress the importance of a strong financial literacy foundation for students to help achieve their career goals.”

The Finance Committee oversees matters relating to taxation and fiscal policy, investment of the Commonwealth’s money and regulations of the Department of Revenue. In addition, it reviews legislation dealing with the operation of the Pennsylvania Lottery, as well as bills regarding the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) Program, both of which are funded by the lottery.

“During this session, it is my goal to work toward modernizing the state’s tax policy and tax collection systems to fit an increasingly internet-based world,” concluded Peifer.



