Leadership Lackawanna, the region’s premier community leadership and professional development organization, recently installed several new board members. Incoming board members will serve a three-year term.

About The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization that works to improve the area’s economic environment and quality of life by providing programs and services which stimulate economic growth, promote business prosperity and nurture educational opportunities.

For more information about the Chamber, visit www.scrantonchamber.com.

About Leadership Lackawanna

Leadership Lackawanna is northeastern Pennsylvania’s premier community leadership and professional development organization. Its three areas – Core, Executive and Tomorrow’s Leaders Today – enhance the skills and knowledge of emerging and advanced professionals, enabling them to better serve in their organization and communities.

Established in 1982, Leadership Lackawanna has graduated more than 2,200 community leaders. For more information, visit leadershiplackawanna.com.

From left: Robbie Risley, Leadership Lackawanna Board Chair; Sean McAndrew, Ingargiola Wealth Management Group; Kim Rollman, TMG Health, A Cognizant Company; Todd Pousley, NeighborWorks Northeastern PA; Kayla Guilford, Lackawanna College; and Nicole Morristell, director, Leadership Lackawanna. Kristyn Smith, Tobyhanna Army Depot; and Mark McHugh, Commonwealth Health/Moses Taylor Hospital; are also incoming board members.