Carbondale Area Junior/Senior High School hosted a Powder-puff Football Game on October 24th to benefit the Susan G. Komen foundation. Ms. MaryJo Naniewicz, one of our Physical Education teachers at CA lost her Mom a few years ago to Breast Cancer so this cause was near and dear to her heart.

She decided to be the Chairperson for this event which will hopefully become one of our traditions here at CA. Powder-puff football games are flag football or touch football games between girls from junior and senior classes.

To generate even more school spirit, the boys dress up in cheerleading uniforms and take on the role of cheering their individual classes to victory. I’m speaking with Emily Wall, currently a senior at Carbondale Area, who was a big help to Ms. Naniewicz planning the Powder-puff game.

Emily Wall along with her committee consisting of Calista Calabro, Madison Hayner, Gretchen Gilia, Kristina Gorel, and Jessica Borders originated the idea and went to their teachers and principal to request permission.

When asked Emily how she thinks it turned out, she said, “It was a great night. We generated a lot of school spirit with student sections producing banners and we had a very good turnout from our community. Combined with a great night of entertainment, we raised money for a good cause.

"We hope to continue this tradition for many years to come.” Teachers donated baked goods and refreshments which generated even more income.

All participants are shown in the attached picture with a check for over $2000 to be donated to the Susan G. Komen foundation.