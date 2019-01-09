On Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 5:00pm Victims’ Intervention Program will host a film screening of the documentary, Sex and Money – A National Search for Human Worth, at the Cooperage in Honesdale, PA. This documentary follows a group of journalists as they travel across the United States seeking to understand how the sexual exploitation of children has become the nation’s fastest growing form of organized crime and what can be done to stop it.

This film includes survivors who tell parts of their stories and how they became victims. Society often thinks trafficking happens because a person is abducted by a stranger and then sold. While this does happen, often the victim is groomed over a period of time and fraudulently and unknowingly led into this horrific life.

Other speakers in the film include a former trafficker (pimp), an undercover VICE officer, leaders from the field and legislators. Every individual person can make a difference in helping to keep our children safe.

Please join us to learn more about this insidious crime and how you can help.

Light refreshments will be provided, compliments of Chef Nicholas Simonelli and the Summit Restaurant. Doors will open at 4:30pm and donations will be collected at the door. Film appropriate for ages 13 and older.

About Victims’ Intervention Program: Victims’ Intervention Program offers free and confidential services to children, adult victims and anyone affected by domestic violence, sexual abuse, human trafficking and other crimes. VIP serves Wayne and Pike Counties. For more information, visit www.vipempowers.org or call 570-253-4401.