HARRISBURG — The 103rd annual Pennsylvania Farm Show kicked off Saturday, and Wayne County residents were among the winners of various competitions.

Deputy Agriculture Secretary Cheryl Cook announced winners of the first Pennsylvania Farm Show Beer Competition today on the opening day of the 2019 Farm Show.

Troegs Independent Brewing Company of Hershey, Dauphin County won Best of Show with its LaGrave Triple Golden Ale.

Wet Hop Farmhouse Saison from Wallenpaupack Brewing Company in Hawley, Wayne County won the PA Preferred® Legacy Award, for a beer made with predominantly Pennsylvania-sourced ingredients.

“We are thrilled at the quality and variety of entries for our first statewide beer contest,” Cook said.

“This enthusiastic group of craft brewers demonstrates the passion, talent, and drive that has made Pennsylvania number one in the nation.

“Congratulations to our competitors, and to their customers who will enjoy the taste of their success.”

In early December, judges evaluated 152 entries in 14 categories from 28 craft breweries across the state.

Entries ranging from Schwarzbiers to Hefeweizens, and Saisons to Stouts illustrated the diverse range and quality of Pennsylvania-produced craft brews and the creativity of the state’s brewers.

Pennsylvania ranks first in the nation for barrels of craft beer produced, at 3.9 million barrels per year.

The industry is responsible for more than 60,000 jobs and has a $1.1 billion impact on the state’s economy.

Twenty-three Pennsylvania craft brews have been registered as PA Preferred® Brews since the program launched in September 2017.

PA Preferred® Brews are made with primarily locally grown ingredients, including hops and grain from Pennsylvania farms.

Winners of the First PA Preferred® Legacy Award took home a handblown and carved glass trophy, a giant pilsner glass surrounded at the base by images representing the journey craft beer takes from seed to pint.

The first, second and third place winners are as follows:

IPA (<7.5% abv)

1. Largemouth IPA – Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Hawley, Wayne County

2. Unicorns IPA – Saucony Creek Brewing Company, Kutztown, Berks County

3. Sandstone Springs IPA – Bent Run Brewing Company, Lander, Warren County

Belgian-Style

1. LaGrave – Troegs Independent Brewing Company, Hershey, Dauphin County

2. Wet Hop Farmhouse – Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Hawley, Wayne County

3. Lightweight – Mexitaly Brickoven Brewhouse, York, York County

Barrel-Aged

1. Oaked Tripel – Saucony Creek Brewing Company, Kutztown, Berks County

2. Maple Bourbon Bangor Slate Balric – Two Rivers Brewing Company, Easton, Northampton County

3. 1st Anniversary Ale – Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Hawley, Wayne County

Cheese production

Wayne County also boasted winners in the cheese production category.

In early December, judges evaluated 49 entries in 20 categories from 16 creameries from 11 Pennsylvania counties.

The entries included Swiss, soft cheeses and smear ripened to smoked.

The cheeses are submitted in whole wheels or blocks, and are judged by six technical and aesthetic judges on flavor and aroma; appearance and packaging; body and texture, and cheese-specific characteristics.

Cow's Milk Cheese-specific

Flavored Cheddar, Colby and Monterey Jack

1. Hop and Spicy Curdz – Calkin’s Creamery, Honesdale, Wayne County

2. Garlic and Chive Cheddar –Penn Dairy, Winfield, Union County

Mold Ripened Cheeses

1. Blooming Clover – Aaron K Glick, Quarryville, Lancaster County

2. Noble RD – Calkin’s Creamery, Honesdale, Wayne County

3. Noblette – Calkin’s Creamery, Honesdale, Wayne County