Congratulations to the FBLA members on an outstanding performance at the Regional Competition at the University of Scranton.

FBLA Regional Places

1stPlace:

Skylar Dearie- Global Business

Olivia Liuzzo-Help Desk

Nathan Uzialko-Insurance and Risk Management

Sarah Tolerico-Introduction to Business

Kacydi Brewen-Introduction to Business Procedure

Bailey Grizzanti-Introduction to Financial Math

Amelia Esgro-Introduction to Information Technology

2ndPlace:

Ian Fedorchak-Computer Problem Solving

Maria Cerra-Insurance and Risk Management

Gianna Arnese-Introduction to Business

Elizabeth Pantoja-Introduction to Business Communication

Nathan Totsky-Introduction to Business Procedure

Alyvia Schiavone-Intro to FBLA

Noah Mauro-Organizational Leadership

3rdPlace:

Franchilez De Jesus Correa- Advertising

Declan Caviston-Computer Problem Solving

Noah Newcomb-Help Desk

Hailey Norton and Isabelle Tierney- Hospitality Management

Ariel Williamson-Insurance and Risk Management

Evan Miller-Introduction to Business

William Kovaleski-Introduction to Information Technology

Alyssa Cosklo-Introduction to Business Communication

Patrick Durkin, Emily Wall and Mikey Zazzerra- Management and Decision Making

Madison Hayner-Organizational Leadership

Deana Mancuso-Securities and Investment

Dylan Rowland-Cyber Security

Madison Moase-Health Care Administration

4thPlace:

Amelia Muta-Introduction to Information Technology

Taylor Mazza-Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure

Gretchen Gilia-Organizational Leadership

Ellie Higdon-Personal Finance

Isabella Frazier-Political Science

Madison Mushensky-Securities and Investment

Ms. Licia Olivetti, Business Teacher at CA is the advisor for the group. I’m speaking with Sarah Tolerico, currently in Grade 10 at Carbondale Area. I asked her how she feels about getting first place in her category and she said, “It was a great opportunity to be there today and get first place. I looked over study questions online before going to the competition. There were at least 10 schools represented at the competition and over 300 kids took the tests. It makes me feel good to have done better than all those talented students in my tested category, Intro to Business. I’m proud of how well all of our school did at the regional competition.”