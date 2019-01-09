DALLAS TWP., Pa. – The Department of History and Government at Misericordia University is sponsoring the panel presentation, “Writing Coal Country Literature: Commentaries on Fiction, Nonfiction and Drama,’’ on Sunday, Jan. 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month.

Hosted by the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library, the free presentation features scholars, thespians and authors in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room.

Panelists include Professor William Conlogue, Ph.D., Marywood University; Michael Cotter, playwright, director and producer; Lucia Dailey, writer, teacher and performer; Tom Granahan, writer; Professor William Kashatus, Ph.D., Luzerne County Community College, and Rick Sedlisky, writer. Maureen Cech, archivist and special collections librarian at Misericordia University, will moderate the program.

Light refreshments will be served during the presentations by panelists.

For more information about the Department of History and Government at Misericordia University, please call (570) 674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu/history.

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats. Misericordia University ranks in the top tier of the Best Regional Universities – North category of U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 edition of Best Colleges. The Princeton Review recognizes MU as a 2019 Best Northeastern College and Money Magazine includes Misericordia in its 2018-19 “Best Colleges” list.