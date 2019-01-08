Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT continues to post 45 mph speed restrictions on Interstate 81 between Scranton at Mile Marker 194 and the New York State border.

All speed and vehicle restrictions were lifted earlier from Interstates 80 east of the junction with Interstate 79; Interstate 81 south of Scranton; Interstate 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike; and Interstates 84, 180 and 380.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visitwww.PennDOT.gov/winter.