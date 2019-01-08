• Potential candidates for the May 21, 2018 Primary need to file a petition with their county board of elections, between February 19 and March 12.

• To date, three people have formally announced their intentions to run for Wayne County (PA) District Attorney. They are, in alphabetical order:

Alfred G. Howell

Kathy Martin

Patrick L. Robinson.

WAYNE COUNTY - Stating that this is about Justice not politics--citing his decades-long commitment to prosecuting and bringing criminals to justice and seeking justice for their victims-- current Wayne County District Attorney Patrick L. Robinson announced that he will be a candidate on the 2019 ballot for Wayne County District Attorney.

Prior to becoming District Attorney, Robinson served with three former DA’s. He was named as the First Assistant by Mark Zimmer, Michael Lehutsky and most recently Janine Edwards, serving in that position for 21 of his 24 years as an ADA. As the First Assistant, upon Edwards’ election as the President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Robinson was named as the Wayne County District Attorney in December 2017.

Pat was born and raised in Semmes, Alabama. He is an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Air Force, receiving his undergraduate degree from the University of New Mexico, his law degree from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Auburn University.

District Attorney Robinson has extensive experience in prosecuting criminals. By a very wide margin, he has more time and experience in the Wayne County DA’s Office and substantially more jury trials as a prosecutor than any announced candidate for District Attorney. Pat has been a champion for the victims of child abuse and domestic violence. In 2006, Pat was named the Outstanding Child Abuse Prosecutor in Northeast Pennsylvania. He also served for several years on the Wayne/Pike Victim’s Intervention Program (VIP) Board.

Robinson commented, “I have worked closely with local Law Enforcement and the Pennsylvania State Police to enforce the law, firmly and fairly. I believe in the Rule of Law and have pursued the enforcement of the criminal laws of Pennsylvania regardless of the consequences.” In making the announcement, Robinson pledged to:

Support and Defend the Constitution of the United States, including the 2nd AmendmentSupport Local, State, and Federal Law EnforcementStrictly Enforce DUI Laws with Zero Tolerance for Repeat OffendersContinue to Prosecute Child Molesters – This Will Remain One of the Highest PrioritiesContinue to Prosecute and Incarcerate those who bring illegal drugs such as fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine into Our CountyRemain a Strong Proponent of Victims’ RightsVigorously Prosecute Perpetrators of Domestic ViolenceSupport the Death Penalty in Appropriate CasesSupport the reinstatement of Mandatory Minimum Sentences for drug dealers and crimes committed with firearmsOppose negotiated sentence Plea Bargains Except in Extraordinary CircumstancesSupport Veterans, Emergency Medical Personnel, Volunteer Firefighters, and First RespondersSupport Local, State, and Federal Correction Officers

A Kick Off Party, hosted by “Robinson for DA,” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 17th at Elegante’s Banquet Hall, 851 Main Street in Honesdale. For more information, visit RobinsonforDA.com Online or on Facebook or call 570-352-6638.



